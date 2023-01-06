Mifepristone, one of the two drugs used for medication abortion, may soon be available at some retail pharmacies, according to a new ruling by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Mifepristone blocks the hormone progesterone, which is needed for a pregnancy to continue. The drug is approved to end a pregnancy through 10 weeks' gestation, which is "70 days or less since the first day of the last menstrual period," according to the FDA.

Tags