As we mark Stress Awareness Month in April, I know there's so much to be stressed out—mass shootings, wars around the world, the pandemic's long-term effects and the daily stresses of living and working in the 21st century. I'm sure you've got your list.

Everyone experiences stress at different points in their life. But when is stress a problem that requires our attention? What symptoms should people be on the lookout for? What are the health impacts of long-term stress? What are healthy and unhealthy coping mechanisms? And what techniques can help in addressing—and preventing—stress?

