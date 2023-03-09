How human gene editing is moving on after the CRISPR baby scandal

How human gene editing is moving on after the CRISPR baby scandal. A researcher is pictured handling a petri dish while observing a CRISPR/Cas9 process through a stereomicroscope at the Max-Delbrueck-Centre for Molecular Medicine in 2018.

 Gregor Fischer/picture alliance/Getty Images

For most of her life, Victoria Gray, a 37-year-old mother of four from Mississippi, had experienced excruciating bouts of pain.

Born with the blood disorder sickle cell disease, lengthy hospital stays and debilitating fatigue disrupted her childhood, forcing her to quit pursuing a college nursing degree and take potent and addictive painkillers.

Tags

More Features