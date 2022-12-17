How introverts can stay sane this holiday season

Holidays jam-packed with social events can be tough for introverts, but there are ways to cope.

 franckreporter/E+/Getty Images

Christmas time is here. Happiness and cheer. Fun for all — well, nearly all. Some introverts might consider these next few weeks their least favorite time of year. That's because, for an introvert like me, lots of energetic social time can lead to sensory overload, turning up the TV-like static in my brain.

Our culture typically values extroversion over introversion, and that's especially prevalent during the holiday season. During the holidays, there's "such a focus on the social aspect of getting together," said Vivian Zayas, professor and director of undergraduate studies in the department of psychology at Cornell University in New York state.

