The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced last week that a medication developed to treat diabetes, tirzepatide, also had a substantial effect on reducing weight.

Among the more than 900 adults with obesity and diabetes in a study, tirzepatide not only controlled their blood sugar but also helped those on the higher dose lose an average of 34 pounds, which was nearly 16% of their starting weight, according to a company news release. The participants took the drug for a year and five months.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags