A federal judge in Texas holds a hearing Wednesday morning in a lawsuit seeking to block access to mifepristone nationwide, the first drug in the medication abortion process.

Data analyzed by CNN shows mifepristone is even safer than some common, low-risk prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra. There were five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000, according to the US Food and Drug Administration as of last saummer. That's a death rate of 0.0005%.

