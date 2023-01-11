As Prince Harry's accounts of a troubled relationship with his brother, Prince William, in his new memoir "Spare" make waves, you may be wondering if there's any hope for a relationship so fraught — especially if you're navigating a similar sort of rift.

Though strong relationships among siblings have been linked with greater health and happiness, sibling estrangement is probably more common than schisms between parents and adult children, said Joshua Coleman, a psychologist in private practice in the San Francisco Bay Area and a senior fellow with the Council on Contemporary Families. Parents are more highly motivated to repair those relationships because of their role and the shame and sadness that can come from being on the outs with a child, Coleman explained.

