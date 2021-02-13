Weather Alert

.A stalled frontal boundary, near-record moisture levels, and a couple waves of low pressure will provide all the ingredients for multiple rounds of heavy rainfall tonight through Sunday. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth. * From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening through Sunday evening * Multiple rounds of rainfall are expected across the watch area tonight through Sunday evening. Widespread rain amounts of 3 to 4 inches with isolated amounts of 6 to 8 inches are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&