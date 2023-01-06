Walking has long been lauded as one of the best exercises for overall health. This physical activity can strengthen your heart, lower blood pressure, keep your bones strong and burn calories. When done outside, you reap the additional benefits that come from spending time in nature, such as lower levels of stress, improved attention and a better mood.

It's not always possible to take your daily constitutional alfresco though. When the weather or other factors drive you indoors, consider a treadmill workout instead.

Melanie Radzicki McManus is a freelance writer who specializes in hiking, travel and fitness.

Tags