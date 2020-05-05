How to stop your glasses from fogging up when you wear a mask

It's a pesky problem: As soon as you strap on your cloth face mask and head out the door, your glasses fog up.
But there's a simple fix for that, and it'll only take a minute or two. All you need is soap and water.
This advice comes from the medical journal Annals of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, courtesy of two doctors. And if their defogging trick can work in the emergency room, it can certainly work in the grocery store.
1. Always wash your hands with soap and water first
Remember, scrub for 20 seconds (two rounds of "Happy Birthday") before you rinse.
2. Wet your glasses, then lather some soap on the lenses
There's no time limit for lens scrubbing, so be gentle and thorough.
3. Rinse your glasses under warm water
Don't leave any soap suds on your lens -- if the fog didn't obstruct your vision, bubbles certainly will. They're not fun to rinse out of your eyes, either.
4. Gently dry your glasses with a clean towel or lens cloth
Avoid using a towel that may scratch your delicate lenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.