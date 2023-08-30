(CNN) — An outbreak of illnesses after a Tough Mudder race in Sonoma County, California, this month has reached about 300 cases, the county estimated Wednesday.

The Sonoma County Department of Health Services issued a health advisory last week after reports of rash, fever, muscle pain, nausea and vomiting among participants in the August 19-20 Tough Mudder event at Sonoma Raceway.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags