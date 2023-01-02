Hydration can significantly impact your physical health, study finds

Being sufficiently hydrated might lower your risk for faster aging, a new study has found.

 Farknot Architect/Adobe Stock

You may know that being adequately hydrated is important for day-to-day bodily functions such as regulating temperature and maintaining skin health.

But drinking enough water is also associated with a significantly lower risk of developing chronic diseases, a lower risk of dying early or lower risk of being biologically older than your chronological age, according to a National Institutes of Health study published Monday in the journal eBioMedicine.

CNN's Sandee LaMotte contributed to this report.

