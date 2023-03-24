As the Islamic holy month of Ramadan begins, Habiba says she is "terrified" by the thought of fasting this year.

After her disordered eating patterns spiraled into bulimia and binge eating disorder during her mid-teens, she says the ritual of abstaining from food and drink from sunrise to sunset can exacerbate the need to restrict her eating further and risk slipping into a toxic cycle.

CNN's Kristen Rogers contributed reporting.

Tags