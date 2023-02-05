If you follow me on Twitter or Instagram, you'll know I wear a lot of hats: romance author, parent of funny tweenagers, part-time teacher, amateur homesteader, grumbling celiac and the wife of a seriously outdoorsy guy.

Because I'm an author with a major publisher in today's competitive market, I've been tasked with stepping up my social media brand: participation, creation and all. The more transparent and likable I am online, the better my books sell. Therefore, to social media I go.

Erin Hahn is the author of the young adult novels "You'd Be Mine," "More Than Maybe" and "Never Saw You Coming" as well as the adult romance "Built to Last" and the forthcoming "Friends Don't Fall in Love." You can find her at erinphahn.com.

