It's no secret that sleep is important to your overall health, but a lack of sleep could have substantial effects on your heart, a new study shows. The researchers said people with insomnia are more likely to have a heart attack.

Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder in the US, the researchers wrote in their report, noting that 10% to 15% of people in the US struggle with it.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Dr. Hani Aiash is the senior author of the new study. CNN's John Bonifield contributed to this report.

