Is it time for another Covid-19 vaccine booster? It's the question many people are asking their doctors, given what happened last week — the US Food and Drug Administration amended their authorization to allow for a second bivalent booster for certain individuals most vulnerable to severe outcomes from Covid-19. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention subsequently signed off on the FDA's update and added additional clinical considerations to guide healthcare providers and patients.

I have lots of questions. Who is eligible for the second bivalent boosters? Is the composition of the booster the same as before? If someone receives the booster now, can they get another booster in the fall? What if someone isn't in one of these high-risk groups, but lives with a high-risk family member? And how has the guidance changed for people who haven't had the first booster yet, and those who remain unvaccinated?

