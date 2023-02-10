When 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest during the January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, millions of people witnessed a remarkable resuscitation in real time on live television.

As a trauma neurosurgeon myself, I was in awe of the dozens of medical professionals -- athletic trainers, doctors and EMTs -- who put their years of training into action within seconds. The immediate recognition that this wasn't a routine injury and the speedy administration of CPR and defibrillation saved his heart, his brain and his life. Six weeks later, we now hear Dr. Thomas Mayer, the medical director of the NFL Players Association, say "I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again."

CNN's Nadia Kounang and Janelle Chavez contributed to this report.

