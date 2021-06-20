Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northwestern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia... Southwestern Lee County in southwestern Georgia... Northeastern Calhoun County in southwestern Georgia... Southeastern Terrell County in southwestern Georgia... * Until 630 AM EDT. * At 555 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Morgan, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Dougherty, southwestern Lee, northeastern Calhoun and southeastern Terrell Counties in southwestern Georgia, including the following locations... Clarks Mill, Lockett Crossing, Armena, Walker, Cordrays Mill, Chickasawhatchee and Dickey. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; HAIL...0.00IN