A low-carb, high-fat "keto-like" diet may be linked to higher levels of "bad" cholesterol and double the risk of cardiovascular events such as blocked arteries, heart attacks and strokes, according to new research.

"Our study found that regular consumption of a self-reported diet low in carbohydrates and high in fat was associated with increased levels of LDL cholesterol -- or "bad" cholesterol -- and a higher risk of heart disease," lead study author Dr. Iulia Iatan with the Healthy Heart Program Prevention Clinic, St. Paul's Hospital and University of British Columbia's Centre for Heart Lung Innovation in Vancouver, Canada, said in a news release.

