Kids under 5 aren't getting their greens, but they are drinking sugary drinks, new CDC report says

The CDC encourages introducing young children to a variety of fruits and vegetables.

 Liudmila Chernetska/iStockphoto/Getty Images

Children under 5 in the US are missing out on vital nutrition by drinking sugary drinks and passing up fruits and vegetables, a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Researchers surveyed the parents of more than 18,000 kids ages 1 to 5 in 2021, asking them how many times the child ate fruit, the number of vegetables eaten and the number of sugar-sweetened beverages consumed in the preceding week.

