Kids under 6 were increasingly treated for illicit substance ingestion after Covid-19's start, study says

Ingestions of illicit substances in children under 6 went up 25% in the first month of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new study showed.

 PansLaos/Moment RF/Getty Images

The outbreak of Covid-19 presented many dangers for children, and a new study suggests increased illicit substance ingestions were among them.

In the first month of the pandemic in 2020, a 25% increase in overall ingestions occurred among children under 6 years old in the United States, according to the study published Friday in JAMA Network Open.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags