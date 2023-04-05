A Pfizer vaccine to protect older adults and infants from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection has shown what some scientists are calling "exciting" promise in late-stage trials.

In one company-funded trial in adults 60 and older, the results of which were published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, the vaccine prevented RSV-associated lower respiratory tract illness -- which includes acute bronchitis and pneumonia -- and prevented RSV-associated acute respiratory illness, with no apparent safety concerns.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags