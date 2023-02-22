Researchers say they've found a possible link between regular laxative use and a person's risk of dementia, but experts note that the research is very early and should be interpreted with caution.

According to the researchers, from medical institutions across China as well as the University of Cambridge and Harvard Medical School, constipation affects about 20% of the general population and about 70% of people in nursing homes, and most people with constipation are treated with one of two versions of over-the-counter laxatives.

