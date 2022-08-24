Leisure activities can lower your risk of cancer, heart disease and death

Aerobic activity done for the recommended amount of time per week was associated with 13% lower risk of death from any cause compared with inactivity, the study said.

 adamkaz/E+/Getty Images

Want to live a longer, healthier life? Pick an activity you enjoy, and get moving. Choose just about anything -- walking, running, swimming laps, playing tennis, cycling, swimming, golf, racquet sports or even walking for exercise.

All of these leisure activities appear to lower the risk of early death, as well as death from cardiovascular disease and cancer, according to a new study published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

