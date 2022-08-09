There's a highly effective and often curative treatment for people with hepatitis C, but less than a third of insured patients get it within a year of diagnosis, according to a new study.

The researchers on the study, published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that among about 48,000 people who tested positive for the potentially life-threatening disease from early 2019 to late 2020, the percentage who started treatment within a year was 35% with private insurance, 28% with Medicare and 23% with Medicaid.

