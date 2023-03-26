Home organization shows can be simultaneously uplifting and deflating with rows of matching containers on every shelf of the pantry and cabinets. Typically they're in a gleaming white kitchen, no less.

Let's leave the aesthetics aside for a moment, because I will be honest and tell you that I do not own a gorgeous kitchen. It is downright ugly in many respects, but it is functional. And function is the reason I'm making the argument that you should store your pantry ingredients in containers.

Casey Barber is a food writer, artist and editor of the website Good Food Stories.

Tags