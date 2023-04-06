The risks of severe complications during pregnancy, childbirth or postpartum can vary drastically depending on where the person lives, a new study suggests.

Among people with Medicaid insurance in the United States, rates of severe maternal morbidity -- life-threatening complications during pregnancy, delivery or after childbirth -- range dramatically from about 80 cases for every 10,000 live births in Utah to more than 200 per 10,000 in the District of Columbia, according to the study published Thursday in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology.

