In a few, unique communities around the globe, people live long and heathy lives, up to and past 100. Dubbed "blue zones," residents of these areas share a common environment and lifestyle that scientists believe contribute to their longevity.

The Italian island of Sardinia was where one of the first groups of centenarians were studied — soon, similar long-lived people were discovered in Ikaria, Greece; Okinawa, Japan; Nicoya, Costa Rica; and Loma Linda, California.

Tags

More Features