Long Covid resolves within year for many with mild Covid, study says

Long Covid is a debilitating condition that can include breathing problems, brain fog, chronic coughing and overwhelming fatigue.

 Ol'ga Efimova/EyeEm/Getty Images

The majority of long Covid symptoms resolve within the first year after infection for people with mild cases of Covid-19, according to a large study conducted in Israel.

"Mild disease does not lead to serious or chronic long term morbidity in the vast majority of patients," said study coauthor Barak Mizrahi, a senior researcher at KI Research Institute in Kfar Malal, via email.

Tags