Middle-age workers who tend to earn a low wage have an elevated mortality risk, especially when they experience unstable employment, according to a study published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA.

Researchers from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health tracked employment and health metrics for about 4,000 workers in the US across a 12-year period, using data from the University of Michigan's Health and Retirement Study collected between 1992 and 2018. All participants were at least 50 years old at the beginning of the study period and in their 60s at the end.

