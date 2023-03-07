Adults who had a lower respiratory tract infection such as bronchitis or pneumonia before the age of 2 may be at higher risk of dying prematurely from respiratory disease, according to a new study. Experts say the decades-long research may not directly apply to today's kids but shows how health effects can linger over a lifetime.

The study, published Tuesday in The Lancet, followed 3,589 people across England and Wales who were born in 1946 and looked at health and death records up to 2019.

