The maker of the drug Makena, which was approved more than a decade ago to reduce the risk of preterm birth, said Tuesday that it is moving to withdraw the medication from the market after a US Food and Administration panel said it is not effective.

"While we stand by Makena's favorable risk-benefit profile, including its efficacy in women at highest risk of preterm birth, we are seeking to voluntarily withdraw the product and work with the FDA to effectuate an orderly wind-down," Covis Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Raghav Chari said in a news release.

