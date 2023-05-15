Researchers working to unlock the secrets of Alzheimer's disease say they've been given a major clue that could help protect people at risk for this type of dementia.

A man who seemed fated to develop memory loss in his 40s or 50s, based on family history, kept normal function for decades longer than he should have. He seems to have been protected by a rare gene change that enhanced the function of a protein that helps nerve cells communicate.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags