Many women underestimate breast density as a risk factor for breast cancer, study shows

A new study suggests few women view breast density as a significant risk factor.

 LStockStudio/Adobe Stock

Dense breast tissue has been associated with up to a four times higher risk of breast cancer. However, a new study suggests few women view breast density as a significant risk factor.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, surveyed 1,858 women ages 40 to 76 years from 2019 to 2020 who reported having recently undergone mammography, had no history of breast cancer and had heard of breast density.

