As more communities reel from deadly mass shootings -- including Dadeville, Alabama, where four people were killed and 28 injured at a Sweet 16 birthday party over the weekend -- there's evidence that the trauma of gun violence in the United States is taking a collective toll on the nation's mental health.

Research published this year suggests that the negative effects that mass shootings can have on mental health may extend beyond the survivors and community directly affected to a much broader population.

The Crisis Text Line is reachable through chat, WhatsApp or by texting HOME to 741741. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is reachable by dialing 988.

