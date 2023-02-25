Health officials are warning that people who attended the weekslong spiritual revival event at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, on February 18, may have been exposed to measles.

On Friday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health announced a confirmed case of measles in a Jessamine County resident, who had not been vaccinated against the disease. The person attended the so-called "Asbury revival" last Saturday, which took place southwest of Lexington, according to a release from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

