Measles outbreak in central Ohio ends after 85 cases, all among children who weren't fully vaccinated

A measles outbreak in central Ohio that sickened 85 children has been declared over.

 Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto/Getty Images

A measles outbreak in central Ohio that sickened 85 children has been declared over, officials at Columbus Public Health announced Sunday. None of the children died, but 36 were hospitalized.

The outbreak of measles infections, which was first reported in early November, spread among children who were not fully vaccinated and was mostly driven by a lack of vaccination in the community. Among the 85 cases, all but five were ages 5 and younger.

