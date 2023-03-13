There's no cure or proven way to prevent dementia, which affects 55 million people around the world, but a number of studies have said that following a Mediterranean diet may reduce the risk of developing the condition.

People who stuck most closely to a Mediterranean diet — rich in seafood and plant-based foods — had an up to 23% lower risk for dementia than those who had a lower adherence to the diet, said the latest study, published Monday in the journal BMC Medicine by an international team of researchers. In absolute terms, the research found sticking closely to a Mediterranean diet was equivalent to a 0.55% reduction in risk of developing dementia.

CNN's Sandee La Motte contributed to this report.

