Closely following a Mediterranean diet may cut a woman's risk of heart disease and death by nearly 25%, according to a new analysis of 16 studies.

"This study adds to what is already known about the cardiovascular benefits of a Mediterranean diet but further reiterates that it can be equally as beneficial in women as it is known to be in men," said lead author Sarah Zaman, associate professor at the Westmead Applied Research Centre at the University of Sydney, in an email.

