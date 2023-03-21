Doctors across the United States who treat people with advanced prostate cancer can't find supplies of a medicine that may help them live longer.

Pluvicto, a drug to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, also known as mCRPC, is in such short supply that its maker, Novartis, said it cannot allow further supply until it can produce more of the drug. It has also had to reschedule people who were about to get their first doses.

