Menopause symptoms cost billions in medical expenses and lost days of work, study suggests

A new study found that symptoms linked to menopause can be costly in terms of care and at work.

 Krisanapong Detraphiphat/Moment RF/Getty Images

Symptoms linked to menopause such as hot flashes, night sweats and sleep disturbances can add up to billions of dollars in medical expenses and lost productivity in the workplace, according to a study published Wednesday in journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

Researchers surveyed about 5,000 women ages 45 to 60 who are primary care patients at the Mayo Clinic; 4,440 of the women were employed at the time of the study.

Correction: A previous version of this story included an incorrect estimate of the annual cost of lost days of work.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags