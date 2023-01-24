If you are a man or woman approaching 50, look down at your middle. If you're like many people, you might have to lean over a bit to see your feet. Yes, it's the dreadful midriff bulge — that expanding waistline that can often creep up on you as you age, much like a receding hairline or extra wrinkles.

Tough to combat, it almost seems like a rite of passage, just part of the cycle of life, right? But a new study has found that allowing your middle to expand will do more than send you shopping for the next size up in britches -— it can also harm your physical abilities later in life.

CNN's Kristen Rogers contributed to this story.

