Although still rare, MIS-C after Covid-19 has been more common and more severe than previously reported, and there are significant racial disparities in cases, according to a study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children -- which primarily emerges after a Covid-19 infection -- causes inflammation in various parts of the body and can affect major organs including the kidneys, brain, lungs and heart. It can be serious, or deadly.

