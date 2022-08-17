Most monkeypox cases in the current outbreak have been linked to sexual activity, but research published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers new insight into other ways it may be spreading.

A man noticed his first lesion and subsequently developed a rash about two weeks after attending a "large, crowded outdoor event at which he had close contact with others, including close dancing, for a few hours," according to researchers from Stanford University School of Medicine. He tested positive for monkeypox after seeking care at an emergency department about a week later.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.