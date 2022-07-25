Two months after the United States' first monkeypox case was confirmed, the total has risen to about 2,900. But details about those cases and other epidemiological data aren't spreading nearly as quickly as the virus itself, leaving holes in the response.

"It's a new and really fast-moving outbreak, and I think there have been some challenges around having a smooth and efficient way for the data to be sent from jurisdictions" to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Janet Hamilton, executive director of the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists.

CNN's Brenda Goodman and Katherine Dillinger contributed to this report.

