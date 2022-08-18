The Biden administration announced new plans Thursday that should make it a lot easier for millions of kids to get access to mental and physical health services at school.

The announcement specifically impacts the tens of millions of children who get their health care through Medicaid, but all school age children will benefit from the change because the new guidance makes it clear that schools can use Medicaid dollars to hire additional school counselors, nurses and social workers who could treat all students. More than half of kids in public school get their health care through Medicaid and CHIP programs.

