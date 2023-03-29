More symptoms than you think may be tied to your migraines

There are many situations that can trigger a migraine and many symptoms that might show up depending on the person, experts said.

 Jamie Grill/Tetra images RF/Getty Images

Contrary to what internalized stigma may tell you, a migraine isn't just a headache.

In people younger than age 50, chronic migraines are the leading cause of disability, according to a 2018 study. But many people who live with the condition can have a hard time recognizing its seriousness and getting the medical care they need for their migraines, said Kylie Petrarca, a nurse and associate program director of the Association of Migraine Disorders.

