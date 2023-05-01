Health officials in Michigan said 109 cases of the rare fungal infection blastomycosis have been linked to a paper mill in Escanaba, an increase of five cases since the last update a week ago.

Among the 109 cases, 13 have been hospitalized, and one death was previously reported. All the cases are among employees, contractors or visitors to the Billerud Paper Mill, according to Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties. Billerud idled mill operations last month to allow additional cleaning and said in a statement Monday that it's targeting a May 8 startup date.

CNN's Katherine Dillinger contributed to this report.

