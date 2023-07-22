(CNN) — The US Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday recalled roughly 346,000 Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups because they “contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.”

The recalled 8- and 12-ounce cups, which were manufactured in China, were sold online at Amazon.com and Cupkin.com from January 2018 through March 2023 for about $20, according to CPSC.

