Mortality rate for children and teens in the US surged in 2020 and 2021, study shows

The mortality rate for children and teens in the United States surged in 2020 and 2021, driven not by deaths from Covid-19 but from fatal injuries from things like firearms, drugs and cars, according to a study published Monday in JAMA.

 Adobe Stock

The mortality rate for children and teens in the United States surged in 2020 and 2021, driven not by deaths from Covid-19 but from fatal injuries from things like firearms, drugs and cars, according to a study published Monday in JAMA.

The pandemic years brought a marked shift to the trends in pediatric mortality, which had previously seen a "period of great progress," according to the study authors. Pediatric deaths had been ticking up, but the latest annual increases -- nearly 11% in 2020 and more than 8% in 2021 -- were the largest in decades.

Tags

More Features

Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated